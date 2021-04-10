ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $212,531.71 and approximately $2,903.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00613915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00031986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037067 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

