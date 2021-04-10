Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) One Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $37.12 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shroom.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shroom.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

