Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK opened at $92.90 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

