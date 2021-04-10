SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $6,457.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,483.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.93 or 0.03571113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00388941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.04 or 0.01116074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00486273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.00459143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.87 or 0.00333764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003524 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,092,601 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

