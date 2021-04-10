Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

LON SIG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 407.20 ($5.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,685. Signature Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 162.10 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -339.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.96.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

