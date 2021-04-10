Signature Chain (SIGN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,885.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $5,885.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Signature Chain Profile

SIGN is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

