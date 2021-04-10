Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $159.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $137,078.87 and $159.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001513 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,737,246 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

