Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

