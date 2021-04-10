SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $403.26 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $403.26 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036959 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,355,231 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

