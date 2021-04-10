SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce sales of $109.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.93 million to $114.06 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $114.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $445.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.92 million to $461.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $463.16 million, with estimates ranging from $442.44 million to $477.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $365,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 40,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

