SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $468.68 million and approximately $99.33 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

