Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.09 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $642,252.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036959 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

