Skycoin Price Down 5.7% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $77.24 million and $3.93 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00006417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00288394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.04 or 0.00746123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,898.45 or 0.99526545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.97 or 0.00762624 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

