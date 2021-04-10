Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Skyline Champion worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of SKY opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

