Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $766.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.80.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

