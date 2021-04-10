SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

SM Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years.

SM Energy stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

