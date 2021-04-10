SmartCash Hits Market Cap of $26.46 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 131.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $26.46 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,035.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.37 or 0.03566283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00411180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.30 or 0.01128643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.00484087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.12 or 0.00450788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.05 or 0.00343947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003568 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.