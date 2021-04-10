SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.06 or 0.00011695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.00294207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.89 or 0.00746527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,974.76 or 0.99298380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00714545 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,759 coins. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCredit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCredit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

