Smartshare Price Down 20% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $289,986.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047220 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 167.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.