Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.63% of Snap-on worth $58,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $236.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.