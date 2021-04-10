SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

