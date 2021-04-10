SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 50.9% Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $15.62 million and $1.45 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $51.21 or 0.00084870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,034 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

