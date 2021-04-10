Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.00 ($23.53).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €21.90 ($25.76) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.93. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.