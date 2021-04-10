SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.95 and a 200 day moving average of $284.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

