SoMee.Social (ONG) Hits One Day Volume of $18,186.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $18,186.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,677,895 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

