SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $382,644.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00295449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.08 or 0.00748501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.46 or 0.99260759 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00713700 BTC.

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

