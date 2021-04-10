Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.91

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $41.51. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 2,910 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $35,293.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,397.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $52,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

