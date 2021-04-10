South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.12% of South State worth $57,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $44,531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.86 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

