Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,552 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.