Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.