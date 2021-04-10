Sparkle Loyalty Hits Market Capitalization of $125,837.52 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $125,837.52 and approximately $677.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00053042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00616979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036915 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

