SparksPay Market Cap Hits $37,082.51 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $37,082.51 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010718 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,748,759 coins and its circulating supply is 9,658,227 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.