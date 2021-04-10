SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

