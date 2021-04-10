SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 4.75% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $31,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.45. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

