SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 3.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,959,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,350,000.

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

