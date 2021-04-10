SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $486.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $269.51 and a one year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

