SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $26,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.