Spectiv (SIG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00621409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

