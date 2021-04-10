Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00365812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

