Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

