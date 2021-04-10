Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $56,286.34 and $2,242.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.29 or 0.00415504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.