Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.15. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 326,682 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.