Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.15. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 326,682 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

