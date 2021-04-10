Spheroid Universe Market Cap Hits $11.30 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $399,675.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.26 or 0.00296867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.00753647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.85 or 0.99841338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00769947 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 66,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

