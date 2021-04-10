Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 74% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 79.1% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $1.85 million and $259.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.