SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0002 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $625,079.61 and approximately $585.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,160.83 or 0.99934462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.00475248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00326443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00745746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00100559 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

