Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Spire alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $76.16 on Friday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.