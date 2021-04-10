Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $867.16 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $867.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $928.60 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

