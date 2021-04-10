Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.71 Million

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report sales of $39.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.70 million to $39.73 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $30.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $172.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $218.65 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of SPT opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381,855 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

