Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

