Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 312,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.10 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

